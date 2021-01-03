Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,002 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 526,071 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 8,111 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 56 from the previous day. Another 364 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,667,473 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,660,696 on Saturday. A total of 5,792,697 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

The Indiana Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the following locations:

Huntington County

Schinkle Station

111 W. State St.

Huntington, IN

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Fairgrounds

11265 US 50

Bedford, IN

Wayne County

Wayne County Fairgrounds

861 Salisbury Rd.

Richmond, IN

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.