Garrett train death accidental

A West Virginia man died accidentally when he was struck by a CSX train in Garrett last week, Indiana State Police said today.

Michael Dale Griffith, 30, of Charleston, West Virginia, was struck just before 7 a.m. Dec. 29 by an eastbound CSX train at the Taylor Road rail crossing in Garrett, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

Griffith was seen on a CSX train camera running north across the tracks into the train's path, the statement said. It said the operator reported he did not observe Griffith, nor was he aware of striking anything. Griffith's body was discovered by a passer-by at 2:35 p.m.

Griffith's death from blunt force trauma has been ruled an accident, as detectives found no evidence to suggest a crime has been committed, the statement said.