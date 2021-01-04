County waives TV recycling fee until March 31

Allen County residents can recycle up to two televisions at no cost beginning today until March 31, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management announced.

The televisions can be taken to OmniSource, 1430 Meyer Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The waived fee is in recognition of the community facing many challenges in 2020, including financial hardship, the statement said. It said the county hopes to remove one less obstacle for residents to overcome.

A fee will be applied for additional televisions. Fees are still in place for other electronic items, with a limit of 15 items per month.

For more information, go to acwastewatcher.org or call 260-449-7878.