Holcomb Statement on March Madness in Indiana

The following was released on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the NCAA’s decision to stage the 2021 men’s basketball championships in Indiana.

“Indiana is a basketball state, and we’re beyond excited to safely host the 2021 NCAA men’s Division I, II and III basketball championships here. Games will take place around the state – from Evansville to Indianapolis and from West Lafayette to Fort Wayne. With our deep commitment to public health, strong infrastructure and historic facilities, I have no doubt that this year’s tournaments will be among the best we’ve ever seen.”