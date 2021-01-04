On-Star helps Steuben deputies nab suspected car thief

A Michigan woman is in the Steuben County Jail, charged with theft of a motor vehicle, after officers found her in a stolen Tahoe Sunday with the help of the vehicle's On-Star, the county sheriff's department said today.

Just before 8:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 4900 east block of County Road 100 North in rural Scott Township on a report of a stolen vehicle, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The Tahoe was stolen from a detached unlocked garage on the property, the statement said. It said the keys were reportedly inside at the time of the theft.

Officers used On-Star to locate the Tahoe by GPS, going west on Orland Road near County Road 225 West, the statement said. It said officers were able to intercept the car in the 5800 north block of County Road 500 West.

Deputies found Bridgett Marie Nash, 45, of Barryton, Michigan, inside the stolen vehicle, the statement said. Nash was taken into custody.

The Tahoe was released back to its owner undamaged, the statement said.