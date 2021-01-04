Indiana: 3,630 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths Monday

Health officials announced today that 3,630 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 39 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 529,688 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

A total of 8,150 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 364 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 2,675,056 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,667,473 Sunday. A total of 5,814,026 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The Indiana Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday in Huntington at the Schinkle Station, 111 W. State St. For other testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.