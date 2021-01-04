3 escape Sunday house fire

An adult and two children escaped injury Sunday when the home they were in caught fire, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

The residents of the home had already evacuated from the home before firefighters arrived at the duplex home on the city's southeast side, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

The fire started around 3:45 p.m. at 3003 Adams St., the statement said. It said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the front room in about 45 minutes.

The fire remains under investigation.