    Monday, January 04, 2021 11:15 am

    Lane restrictions for Fairfield Avenue intersections

    The Journal Gazette

    The intersections of Fairfield Avenue with Paulding Road and Pettit Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions through Friday while crews work on signal detection, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's traffic engineering department at 427-1172.

     

