Monday, January 04, 2021 8:50 pm
Norwell seniors join 1,000 point club
Norwell seniors Kaylee Fuelling and Maiah Shelton each joined the 1,000 point club on Saturday. Shelton surpassed the 1,000 point mark by hitting a 3-pointer on the first possession against Plymouth in the Knights' first game at their home tournament, which they won 47-30.
Fuelling joined the club with a jump shot in Norwell's 63-41 win over Wawasee in the Knights' second game of the day. The assist on that shot came from her younger sister Kennedy.
