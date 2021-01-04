IBCA girls basketball poll rankings

Homestead remains ranked 15th in the IBCA girls basketball poll after going 2-1 since the last poll was released on Dec. 20. The Spartans are 9-4 but remain the top-ranked girls team in the area. Carroll, which was forced to sit out for much of December, has moved up four spots to No. 16. The Chargers (11-2) won four games in two days on Tuesday and Wednesday at Northridge's Raider Holiday Classic.

Garrett (12-1) received votes, and Norwell is still receiving votes but fell out of the top 20 after suffering losses to Mount Vernon and Fishers at the Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle on Tuesday. Warsaw (11-3) also received votes.

Penn (12-2) moved past Crown Point into the top spot, and North Central (14-2) moved up a spot to No. 2