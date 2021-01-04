Garrett won the Class 2A division at the IHSWCA Team State Duals at the Coliseum on Saturday, beating Bellmont 43-11 in the championship.

Seth Van Wagner won all three of his matches at 220 lbs., as did Kane McCormack (126), Brayden Baker (132), Jadyn Gilbert (138) and Wayne Wells (145).

Evansville Mater Dei beat Warren Central 42-15 in the Class 4A finals, East Central beat Floyd Central 33-32 in the 3A championship and Tell City beat North Posey 39-21 to claim the Class 1A championship.