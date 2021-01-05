Next group to begin receiving vaccines this month, county health officials say

Allen County health officials said Tuesday they expect the next prioritized group to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines this month.

Local health officials said they expect the state to announce the next prioritized group soon and will be prepared to administer the vaccine as early as mid-January.

"As soon as we have that information, we will release details on how qualifying groups can register for their appointment and where vaccination will take place," Megan Hubartt, director of communications for the Allen County Department of Health, said in an email.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter and county Health Administrator Mindy Waldron explained some of the details of the vaccines during an online presentation organized by Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

In Allen County, health care workers and some first responders are currently being vaccinated, Waldron said.

When the next prioritized group and vaccination location are announced, appointments will be scheduled by phone and online. Vaccines will be offered five to six days a week and be free of charge, though the health department will ask those getting the vaccine to provide insurance information, Waldron said.

Appointments could take less than 30 minutes per person, but could take up to 40 minutes for those who require longer observations. A second dose will be scheduled while recipients are at the first appointment, Waldron said.

Other details could be announced next week and will be available on the department's website, www.allencountyhealth.com.