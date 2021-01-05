Verbatim: Closure of Citizens Square extended

The city of Fort Wayne Issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. -- Due to COVID-19 and to help ensure the safety of the community, Mayor Tom Henry today announced Citizens Square will remain closed to the public. Current plans call for the building to reopen on January 25. The original reopening was slated for January 19. Citizens Square has been closed to the public since November 23, 2020.

In addition, a number of other City of Fort Wayne-owned buildings will remain closed to the public. That includes the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office and Parks and Recreation pavilions, community centers, and youth centers. The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory remains open. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s facility is operating under restricted access.

The City of Fort Wayne’s divisions and departments stand ready to respond to any emergencies. Public safety (police/fire/animal care and control), water filtration plant operation, water pollution control (wastewater) plant operation, water and sewer maintenance field operations, street department functions, garbage and recycling collection, snow and ice removal, Neighborhood Code Compliance, and finance are leading examples of critical areas of service that are operating at full capacity to serve the public and those services continue. In addition, 911 services and the City’s 311 Call Center.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.cityoffortwayne.org where a link on the homepage contains health information about COVID-19, what local services are available to help individuals and families in need of assistance, and how the public can continue to conduct business with City government while Citizens Square is closed.

Local governmental bodies plan for worst case scenarios on a regular basis. The City of Fort Wayne continues to follow guidelines and recommendations from the local department of health and state and federal experts and authorities. The public should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing and proper hand washing techniques as well as limit participation in public settings.