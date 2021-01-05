Public's help sought after dog found dead in trash receptacle

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control today asked for the public’s help to gain more information about a deceased dog found this morning in a trash receptacle in the Baldwin Creek Apartment Complex.

Animal Control officers were notified about a dog in the trash receptacle located inside the apartment complex at 2130 Hobson Road, Animal Care & Control said in a statement.

When officers arrived they found a deceased pit bull mix dog inside, the statement said.

It said the dog was a tri-colored pit bull mix that was between six and 12 months old and extremely emaciated. Based on its condition, investigators believe it was likely kept inside a crate for long periods of time prior to its death.

Officers have canvassed the apartment complex and are asking the public to call 427-1244 or 449-3000 after 8 p.m. and on weekends with any information about this case.