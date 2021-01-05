1 dead, 3 hurt in Hadley Road crash

One person was killed and three others, including an infant, were injured in a crash this afternoon on South Hadley Road near the railroad tracks, Fort Wayne police said.

Police and Fort Wayne firefighters were called to South Hadley Road and Blake Drive shortly before 2 p.m. on a report of a crash with people pinned inside a vehicle, police said in a statement.

The adult male driver of one vehicle, who was not identified, was severely injured and was declared dead at the scene, police said. They said three other victims, including an infant, were taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses told police a driver traveling south on Hadley Road crossed over the railroad tracks, lost control and then went into northbound traffic and collided with another vehicle.

The police Fatal Accident Team is at the scene investigating and reconstructing the crash, police said. They said Hadley at Blake Drive and Hadley at Illinois Road will be closed for the next few hours while evidence is gathered.