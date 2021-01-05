Coroner's office IDs victim in October crash

The Allen County coroner’s office has identified the man involved in a crash at the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Willowdale Drive on Oct. 18, 2020.

Kay Michael Simminger, 79, of Fort Wayne, died accidentally from medical complications from closed head injuries because of the motor vehicle crash, the coroner’s office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Simminger's death is the first from traffic crashes in the county so far this year, the statement said.