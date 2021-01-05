Tuesday, January 05, 2021 2:45 pm
Coroner's office IDs victim in October crash
The Journal Gazette
The Allen County coroner’s office has identified the man involved in a crash at the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Willowdale Drive on Oct. 18, 2020.
Kay Michael Simminger, 79, of Fort Wayne, died accidentally from medical complications from closed head injuries because of the motor vehicle crash, the coroner’s office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Simminger's death is the first from traffic crashes in the county so far this year, the statement said.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story