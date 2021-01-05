The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    1-week lane restrictions for Coliseum Boulevard intersection

    The Journal Gazette

    The intersection of Coliseum Boulevard at New Haven Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions from Wednesday to Jan. 13 while crews work on signal detection, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

