Allen County surpasses 500 COVID-19 deaths; 191 new cases Tuesday

Allen County surpassed the 500 mark in deaths from COVID-19 with 15 additional deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 508.

Another 191 Allen County residents have tested positive with 53 confirmed and 138 probable, bringing the total number of cases to 29,111, the Allen County Department of Health reported.

The total Allen County case count includes a total of 8,997 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Positive antigen tests are counted as probable COVID-19 cases, and are now included in the county's contact tracing along with confirmed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, which have been used to identify cases since the start of the pandemic, the department said.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers.