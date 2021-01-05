Victim ID'd in Saturday crash involving FWFD fire truck

A 29-year-old Detroit woman has been identified as the victim in a crash involving a Fort Wayne fire truck Saturday.

Just after 8 p.m., Kimetrice Lakeya Roby was a passenger in the front seat of a vehicle in the 2700 block of North Clinton Street when the vehicle lost control, went left of center and collided with the department's fire truck. Roby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roby died accidentally from blunt force injuries, the Allen County coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy. Her death is the second in traffic crashes so far this year.

The crash remains under investigation.