Shooting leaves man in life-threatening condition

A man was in life-threatening condition this morning after being shot in the abdomen, Fort Wayne police said.

Police were called to the Traveler's Inn, 4606 E. Washington Blvd., around 3:40 a.m. and found the victim in a first-floor hallway, a statement from police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, where he was downgraded to life-threatening condition by a physician.

Investigators believe the victim was outside on a second-floor balcony when he was shot. Evidence suggests the shots came from the parking lot, the statement said.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video from the motel.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.