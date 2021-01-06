Verbatim: Representative Jim Banks statement on reaction to D.C. violence

Representative Jim Banks statement on Twitter on D.C. violence: Peaceful protest is healthy, but what is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is unacceptable and un-American. Those participating in lawlessness and violence must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

