The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, January 06, 2021 4:09 pm

    Verbatim: Representative Jim Banks statement on reaction to D.C. violence

    Representative Jim Banks statement on Twitter on D.C. violence: Peaceful protest is healthy, but what is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is unacceptable and un-American. Those participating in lawlessness and violence must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story