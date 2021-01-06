Target recalls Cat & Jack Infant-Toddler girl's one-piece Rashguard Swimsuits due to the snaps can break or detach from the suits, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled one-piece Rashguard swimsuits away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the one-piece Rashguard swimsuit on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the swimsuit.

Consumers can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon,” “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian,” and “Moxie Peach Lemon” one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T. The Rashguards have snaps that can break or detach. The product’s item number is located on the white tag inside of the suit. Products with the following item numbers are included in the recall:

Item Number Product Name 328-04-0574 Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M 328-04-0575 Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M 328-04-0576 Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T 328-04-0577 Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T 328-04-0578 Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T 328-04-0579 Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T 328-04-0628 Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 12M 328-04-0629 Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 18M 328-04-0630 Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 2T 328-04-0631 Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 3T 328-04-0632 Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 4T 328-04-0633 Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 5T 328-04-0664 Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M 328-04-0665 Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M 328-04-0666 Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T 328-04-0667 Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T 328-04-0668 Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T 328-04-0669 Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T

The firm has received 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration.

The swimsuits were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $15.