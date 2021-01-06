The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, January 06, 2021 12:09 pm

    Target recalls Cloud Island infant rompers

    Target recalls Cloud Island infant rompers due to the snaps can break or detach from the rompers, posing a choking, laceration and pinching hazards to children.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.

    Consumers can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target's Facebook page for more information.

    This recall includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M. The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the rompers. Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:

    Item Number

    Item Description

    206-05-1379

    Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - Newborn

    206-05-1380

    Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 0-3 Months

    206-05-1381

    Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper- 3-6 Months

    206-05-1382

    Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 6-9 Months

    206-05-1383

    Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 12 Months

    206-05-1384

    Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers Newborn

    206-05-1385

    Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 0-3 Months

    206-05-1386

    Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 3-6 Months

    206-05-1387

    Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 6-9 Months

    206-05-1388

    Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 12 Months

    206-05-1394

    Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - Newborn

    206-05-1395

    Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 0-3 Months

    206-05-1396

    Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 3-6 Months

    206-05-1397

    Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 6-9 Months

    206-05-1398

    Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 12 Months

    206-05-3740

    Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - Newborn

    206-05-3741

    Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 0-3 Months

    206-05-3742

    Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 3-6 Months

    206-05-3743

    Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 6-9 Months

    206-05-3744

    Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 12 Months

    206-05-5920

    Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers Newborn

    206-05-5921

    Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 0-3 Months

    206-05-5922

    Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 3-6 Months

    206-05-5923

    Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 6-9 Months

    206-05-5924

    Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 12 Months

    The firm has received 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched. 

    The rompers were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, GoogleExpress.com and Shipt.com from July 2019 through October 2020 for about $10 for a single romper and $11 for 2-pack rompers set. 

