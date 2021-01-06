Indiana: 6,214 new COVID-19 cases, 80 more deaths Wednesday

Health officials announced today that 6,214 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 80 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 539,229 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

A total of 8,371 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 372 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 2,694,585 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,681,739 Tuesday. A total of 5,894,505 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

More than 128,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and more than 300,000 Hoosiers are scheduled to receive the vaccine by the end of January, the department said. More appointments are being scheduled today.

The Indiana Department of Health will offer free testing in Huntington from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the Schinkle Station, 111 W. State St. For other testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.