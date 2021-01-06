Warsaw fiber optics maker to expand, add up to 200 jobs

KGPCo, a product distributor and network services provider in the telecommunications industry, has plans to expand its fiber optics manufacturing facility in Warsaw and hire up to 200 employees, the company announced Wednesday.

"KGPCo is a family-oriented and safe environment to work in," Dave Russell, director of fiber optics manufacturing at KGPCo, said in a statement. "This is an exciting employment opportunity for residents of Warsaw and surrounding areas that offers a viable career opportunity in the field of fiber optics."

The company expects to hire for a variety of positions. Those positions and more information about the hiring is available on the company's website, www.kgpco.com/careers.

