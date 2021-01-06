Verbatim: Warsaw fiber optics manufacturer hiring up to 200 employees

The following was released on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021:

WARSAW, Ind. (January 6, 2021) – KGPCo, a leading product distributor and network services provider in the telecommunications industry, today announced the company is expanding its fiber optics manufacturing facility in Warsaw and has immediate hiring needs for up to 200 additional employees.

"KGPCo is a family-oriented and safe environment to work in. This is an exciting employment opportunity for residents of Warsaw and surrounding areas that offers a viable career opportunity in the field of fiber optics," said Dave Russell, Director of Fiber Optics Manufacturing at KGPCo.

The company is hiring for a variety of positions including: Fiber Optic Assemblers, Fiber Optic Cable Cutters, Fiber Optic Cable Final Testers and Fiber Optic Cable Splicers. No prior experience working with fiber optic cable is necessary as training is provided.

"Our team works with local companies at every stage of business and we are excited to see KGPCo bringing these employment opportunities to their Warsaw operations," said KEDCO CEO Alan Tio.

Individuals interested in learning more about employment opportunities at KGPCo should contact (574) 269-4999 Option 5, email warsaw.careers@kgpco.com, or visit the company's website: https://www.kgpco.com/careers.html. Click 'view open career opportunities' and search Warsaw, IN to view the open positions and full job descriptions.

KGPCo offers a family-friendly work schedule. Employees work 10-hour days, four days a week (Monday – Thursday). Day and night shifts are available. KGPCo offers a competitive benefits package within 30 days of hire plus a weekly incentive bonus program. KGPCo actively supports local organizations such as the United Way, Veterans Stand Down, local schools, and boasts an active employee culture.

KGPCo's manufacturing facility is climate controlled and follows COVID-19 safety protocols including a mask mandate and stringent daily sanitation. In addition to the manufacturing facility on Detroit Street, KGPCo also operates a distribution center on Winona Avenue in Warsaw and is seeking to fill additional positions at that location.