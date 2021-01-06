Verbatim: January 6: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Wed., Jan. 6, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Jan. 6, 2021) – Another two Allen County residents died and 275 tested positive for COVID-19, with 125 confirmed PCR cases and 150 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 29,386 cases and 510 deaths Wednesday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 9,147 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.