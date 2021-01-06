Wednesday, January 06, 2021 7:51 am
Washington Center lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Washington Center Road between Innovation Boulevard and Lima Road will have intermittent lane restrictions Thursday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish Monday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
