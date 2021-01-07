State police warn about new phone scam

Indiana State Police are warning residents about a new phone scam.

The victim of the scam said he had received a call from someone saying he had been a victim of ID theft and needed to call the local Indiana State Police. The victim gave the caller the phone number for the state police, 260-432-8661.

A short time later, the victim received a call from the state police phone number. The caller told the victim that he had been the victim of an ID theft out of Texas. In order to clear up the alleged identity theft, the victim needed to go to Target and buy a prepaid credit card.

The victim became suspicious and did did not fall for the scam, a statement from state police said.

State police are reminding citizens that scammers are technically savvy and will play on emotions. If anyone feels they may have been a victim of a phone scammer, they should immediately report the incident to a local law enforcement agency.