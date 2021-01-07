The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, January 07, 2021 4:56 pm

    Bridge work to close section of Van Buren for 7 months

    The Journal Gazette

    The Van Buren Street Bridge over the St. Marys River will be closed from Monday through early August during a $2.5 million improvement project.

    The bridge, originally built in 1934 and reconstructed in 1994, has pre-stressed concrete box beams that are cracking, the city of Fort Wayne's Public Works Division said today.

    A section of Van Buren Street will also be closed from Superior Street to Pape Avenue. A detour will be provided using Main, Wells and Spring streets.

     

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story