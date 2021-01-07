Bridge work to close section of Van Buren for 7 months

The Van Buren Street Bridge over the St. Marys River will be closed from Monday through early August during a $2.5 million improvement project.

The bridge, originally built in 1934 and reconstructed in 1994, has pre-stressed concrete box beams that are cracking, the city of Fort Wayne's Public Works Division said today.

A section of Van Buren Street will also be closed from Superior Street to Pape Avenue. A detour will be provided using Main, Wells and Spring streets.