House GOP reveals priorities

INDIANAPOLIS – House Republicans released their legislative priorities Thursday – focusing on one-time grants for health, school remediation, small business help and body cameras for local law enforcement.

The caucus also wants to expand the state's broad voucher program by lowering the income eligibility standards.

As for public school funding? House Speaker Todd Huston said they are “working toward” a base increase for K-12 schools but it wasn't on the agenda.

“Our legislative agenda is about making sur that Indiana bounces back better than ever before,” he said.

The day before Senate Republicans released their agenda too. Some of the items are the same as the House – a school funding fix for the current school year and protections for businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits.

"My caucus members and I are prioritizing a handful of items that we believe are at the top of the minds of Hoosiers as we continue to evaluate the impact COVID-19 has had on our state," Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said.

Senate Republicans also want to codify the use of telehealth services in the state and improve local government accountability.

The latter is in Senate Bill 5, which would give businesses and others an appeals process from enforcement actions by local health departments during public health emergencies. A small number of businesses have been fined or shut down last year for not following local health mandates.

Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, said the vast majority of appointed health boards performed admirably but constituents deserve an appeals process. The bill would allow anyone cited under an emergency health order to appeal to the local elected board in charge of the health board – such as the county commissioners.

“This is not a shot at local health departments,” he said. And the elected board can decline to hear the appeal.