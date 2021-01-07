Thursday, January 07, 2021 3:11 pm
Police looking for missing teen
Fort Wayne police are looking for a missing teen.
Derrick Miller, 17, has been at Crossroads for about a month. He come from Indianapolis, police said.
Miller is autistic and has the mental age of a 10-year-old, police said.
Miller does not know anyone in the area.
Miller is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, gray sweat pants and a black Dickie coat.
Police said Miller gets nervous and can become nonverbal.
