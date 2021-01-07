Police looking for missing teen

Fort Wayne police are looking for a missing teen.

Derrick Miller, 17, has been at Crossroads for about a month. He come from Indianapolis, police said.

Miller is autistic and has the mental age of a 10-year-old, police said.

Miller does not know anyone in the area.

Miller is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, gray sweat pants and a black Dickie coat.

Police said Miller gets nervous and can become nonverbal.