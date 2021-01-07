Library system hires new director

The Allen County Public Library's new executive director comes from leadership of a public library in Paducah, Kentucky.

The library's board of trustees this afternoon voted 5-0 to hire Susan Baier, executive director of Paducah's McCracken County Public Library. The decision came during a virtual special meeting.

Baier will replace Greta Southard, former executive director, who left suddenly in August, resigning without explanation. Her five-year tenure was marked by controversy over the discarding of library materials and other issues.

The board conducted a nationwide search and earlier announced it had whittled prospects down to four candidates who were interviewed in December.

