Verbatim: Allen County Public Library Announces New Executive Director

The following was released on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021:

(FORT WAYNE, IN) – After conducting a national search, the Allen County Public Library Board of Trustees has announced its choice for the Library’s next Executive Director. In a public meeting held on Thursday, January 7 the Board voted unanimously in favor of hiring Susan Baier (pronounced “buyer”).

Baier currently serves as the Library Director for McCracken County Public Library in Paducah, KY. Prior to that, she held administrative positions with the Los Angeles County Public Library and the Santa Clara, CA City Library. Baier will assume her role with ACPL on or before March 1. She will fill a position that has been vacant since Greta Southard left the organization in August 2020.

“Having chaired the Search Committee, I can attest to the rigor of the selection process. And now as Board president, I can assure our patrons that the board did not settle for an OK candidate; our community treasure (ACPL) warrants much better...and that is what we have in Susan,” said Ben Eisbart, president of ACPL’s Board of Trustees.

“It's the honor of a lifetime to lead Allen County Public Library. I was drawn to the opportunity because of the Library's excellent reputation and the vibrancy of Fort Wayne and Allen County. As I progressed through the interview process and met the Board of Trustees and the staff, I became even further convinced that ACPL truly was exceptional. I'm thrilled to join this dynamic team, and I'm eager to meet the communities, people, and partners that make ACPL special. I'm ready to work hard, have fun along the way, and deliver the absolute best in library services to our patrons,” said Baier.

In 2020 the Allen County Public Library celebrated 125 years of enriching our community through lifelong learning and discovery. Over the decades the library has grown to consist of the main library in downtown Fort Wayne and thirteen branches in the city and outlying communities.

Susan Baier Bio:

Susan Baier is the director of the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah, Kentucky.

Susan is committed to making library service equitable and inclusive and was thrilled that after a two-year conversation the MCPL Board agreed to go fine free in April 2020. Under her leadership, the Library has fostered strategic partnerships that support community initiatives surrounding workforce and economic development, STEM education, and health and wellness. Susan is active in several professional and civic organizations. She is chair of the Kentucky Library Association’s Advocacy committee. She is the Public Image Chair and a member of the Board of the Directors for the Rotary Club of Paducah. She serves on the board of Sprocket, a non-profit innovation lab that empowers community education and growth for the digital economy. She is a member of the Paducah chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and volunteers for the local food insecurity nonprofit Project Pomona. Before moving to Paducah, Susan served as Library Administrator for the Los Angeles County Public Library and oversaw operations at 19 community libraries. Among her proudest moments at LA County was conceptualizing and writing a $75,000 award winning grant to bring a DJ lab to the Compton Library.

“Compton Turns the Tables” lives on, with the DJ lab traveling to multiple County libraries and its graduates performing at community events. She received her MLS at the University of Kentucky and is a graduate of the American Library Association’s Certified Public Library Administrator program.