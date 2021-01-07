Couple donates $1.5M to Manchester University for endowed music professorship

Seventy years after graduating from Manchester University with degrees in biology and music, Esther Hamer hopes a $1.5 million estate gift from her and her late husband helps future students find balance and enjoyment through music.

Their donation establishes the John L. and Esther L. Rinehart Hamer professorship in music, Manchester announced Thursday.

"Even in this era, while science and medicine remain important, John and I hoped that Manchester would continue to have a strong music program," Esther Hamer said in a statement. "Music has given balance to my life."

As an endowed fund, the principal will remain invested, and the earnings are intended to secure the professorship in perpetuity, according to a news release.

The university is "overwhelmed" by the Hamers' generosity, President Dave McFadden said, noting it will help keep Manchester's liberal arts foundation strong.

"Their generous bequest will have a lasting impact on our outstanding music program and enrich the lives of current and future students for generations," Melanie Harmon, vice president of advancement, said in a statement.

