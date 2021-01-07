3 rescued after falling through ice on lake

Three fishermen were rescued after falling through the ice Thursday on Big Turkey Lake in Steuben County, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said today.

Emergency crews were called about 3:30 p.m. to the location near the 10200 west block of County Road 475 South, conservation officers said in a statement.

It said Brad Levitz, 61, of LaGrange and his son Bradley Levitz, 40, of Hudson, were trying to walk on the ice to go fishing when the elder Levitz realized the danger and tried to return to shore. The younger Levitz fell through the ice approximately 200 yards from the shore.

Jason Smith, 48, of Auburn and Bert Wolfe, 47, of Albion, were fishing nearby, and helped the younger Levitz out of the water and tried to return to the shore, the statement said. All three men fell through the ice about 60 yards from the shore and were helped out of the water by firefighters.

Smith and Wolfe were treated at the scene, conservation officers said. Bradley Levitz was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola for evaluation.

Conservation officers warn anglers to refrain from ice fishing in the area because of the recent above-freezing temperatures.