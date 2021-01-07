Indiana: 7,344 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more deaths Thursday

Health officials announced today that 7,344 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 81 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 546,499 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

A total of 8,452 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 371 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 2,710,638 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,694,585 Wednesday. A total of 5,950,922 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The Indiana Department of Health will offer free testing in Huntington from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., today through Saturday at Schinkle Station, 111 W. State St. For other testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.