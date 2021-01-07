2 dead in I-469 crash

Fort Wayne traffic investigators suspect speed was a factor in a single-vehicle crash that killed a man and woman early today.

Officers said they arrived at Interstate 469 near the Auburn Road exit about 4 a.m. and found the vehicle flipped on its top on the westbound ramp leading to Interstate 69.

A male driver and his female passenger were pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators believe the vehicle was west on I-469, preparing to go south on I-69, when it apparently lost control.

No further information was provided.