2 dead in I-469 crash
Fort Wayne traffic investigators suspect speed was a factor in a single-vehicle crash that killed a man and woman early today.
Officers said they arrived at Interstate 469 near the Auburn Road exit about 4 a.m. and found the vehicle flipped on its top on the westbound ramp leading to Interstate 69.
A male driver and his female passenger were pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators believe the vehicle was west on I-469, preparing to go south on I-69, when it apparently lost control.
No further information was provided.
