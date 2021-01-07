The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, January 07, 2021 5:59 am

    2 dead in I-469 crash

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne traffic investigators suspect speed was a factor in a single-vehicle crash that killed a man and woman early today.

    Officers said they arrived at Interstate 469 near the Auburn Road exit about 4 a.m. and found the vehicle flipped on its top on the westbound ramp leading to Interstate 69.

    A male driver and his female passenger were pronounced dead, police said.

    Investigators believe the vehicle was west on I-469, preparing to go south on I-69, when it apparently lost control.

    No further information was provided.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story