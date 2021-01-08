Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 37

High one year ago 43

Normal 32

Record: 2008 66

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 23

Normal 18

Record: 1970, 2014 -15

Stage of the Maumee 5.10 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 30

For January 222

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For January 0.75 inch (0.18)

For the year 0.75 inch (0.18)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For January 0.5 inch (-1.7)

Since July 1 3.7 inches (-9.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:29 p.m.

Moonset 1:44 p.m.

Moonrise 4:19 a.m. Saturday