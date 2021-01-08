The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, January 08, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 37

    High one year ago 43

    Normal 32

    Record: 2008 66

    Low temperature 33

    Low one year ago 23

    Normal 18

    Record: 1970, 2014 -15

    Stage of the Maumee 5.10 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 30

    For January 222

    Rainfall

    For Thursday none

    For January 0.75 inch (0.18)

    For the year 0.75 inch (0.18)

    Snowfall

    For Thursday none

    For January 0.5 inch (-1.7)

    Since July 1 3.7 inches (-9.1)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

    Sunset 5:29 p.m.

    Moonset 1:44 p.m.

    Moonrise 4:19 a.m. Saturday

    New Moon

    Jan. 13

    First Quarter

    Jan. 20

    Full Moon

    Jan. 28

    Last Quarter

    Feb. 4

