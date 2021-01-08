Friday, January 08, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 37
High one year ago 43
Normal 32
Record: 2008 66
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 23
Normal 18
Record: 1970, 2014 -15
Stage of the Maumee 5.10 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 30
For January 222
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For January 0.75 inch (0.18)
For the year 0.75 inch (0.18)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For January 0.5 inch (-1.7)
Since July 1 3.7 inches (-9.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:05 a.m.
Sunset 5:29 p.m.
Moonset 1:44 p.m.
Moonrise 4:19 a.m. Saturday
New Moon
Jan. 13
First Quarter
Jan. 20
Full Moon
Jan. 28
Last Quarter
Feb. 4
