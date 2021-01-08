Friday, January 08, 2021 12:05 pm
DeKalb reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 3,245 cases and 71 deaths.
One patient who died was older than 90, one was older than 60 and one was older than 50, the health department said in a statement.
