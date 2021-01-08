Indiana: 6,199 new COVID-19 cases, 69 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,199 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 552,594 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 8,521 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 69 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 371 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,724,389 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,694,585 Thursday. A total of 6,005,403 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The Indiana Department of Health will offer free testing in Huntington from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday at Schinkle Station, 111 W. State St. To find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.