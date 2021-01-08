Thousands register for COVID-19 vaccines in first hours

A total of 33,500 Hoosiers age 80 or older registered for free COVID-19 vaccines between 9 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, the first day of eligibility for this age group, the Indiana Department of Health said today.

Among those registering, 21,000 people scheduled appointments in the first 90 minutes after registration opened, the state health department said in a statement.

High interest in COVID-19 vaccines has caused slowdowns to the state's vaccine registration site and 211 system, but both systems are working, the statement said.

It said the vaccine registration site, https://ourshot.in.gov, is designed to put visitors into a holding queue when volume is high, the statement said. It said that can contribute to longer wait times or an error message, but Hoosiers should be able to check back at a later time to access the system.

“We are gratified by the high interest in vaccine registration for our most vulnerable Hoosiers and encourage everyone to be patient,” said Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner, in the statement. “We anticipated these scenarios on the first day and have a system in place to address them as quickly as possible.”

Those who are having difficulty registering online may call one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging for help with registration, the state health department said. It said a caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.