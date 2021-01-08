Friday, January 08, 2021 8:42 am
Lindenwood Avenue lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Lindenwood Avenue between Spring Street and Illinois Road will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
