    Lindenwood Avenue lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    Lindenwood Avenue between Spring Street and Illinois Road will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

