    Friday, January 08, 2021 8:29 am

    St. Joe Center Road lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    St. Joe Center Road between Maplecrest Road and Gate Tree Lane will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish Tuesday.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

     

