St. Joe Center Road lane restrictions
St. Joe Center Road between Maplecrest Road and Gate Tree Lane will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish Tuesday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
