Indiana: 6,045 new COVID-19 cases, 75 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,045 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 558,560 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 8,595 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 75 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 371 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,738,914 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,724,389 Friday. A total of 6,061,499 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The Indiana Department of Health will offer free testing in Huntington from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Schinkle Station, 111 W. State St. To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.