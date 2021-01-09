The Journal Gazette
 
    Indiana HS basketball scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

    ____________________________________________

    Friday's scores

    BOYS 

    Angola 83, Prairie Hts. 64

     

    Argos 50, Bethany Christian 46

     

    Barr-Reeve 67, Ev. Mater Dei 31

     

    Bethesda Christian 74, Faith Christian 63

     

    Borden 67, New Washington 52

     

    Brownstown 59, Jennings Co. 53, 2OT

     

    Carmel 51, Center Grove 44

     

    Carroll (Flora) 60, Delphi 49

     

    Cascade 58, Indpls Manual 38

     

    Caston 45, Culver 42

     

    Central Christian 63, Christel House Academy 47

     

    Central Noble 69, Garrett 24

     

    Christian Academy of Madison 62, Columbus Christian 47

     

    Churubusco 92, Fremont 59

     

    Clarksville 48, Providence 45

     

    Clay City 85, Washington Catholic 26

     

    Clinton Prairie 63, Tri-County 36

     

    Cloverdale 52, Owen Valley 51

     

    Columbia City 57, Bellmont 33

     

    Columbus North 43, Terre Haute North 42

     

    Connersville 49, Greensburg 42

     

    Covington 63, Riverton Parke 49

     

    Cowan 71, Daleville 46

     

    Decatur Central 73, Martinsville 36

     

    Delta 52, New Palestine 51

     

    E. Central 74, Rushville 34

     

    Eastside 53, Fairfield 34

     

    Ev. Bosse 70, Ev. Central 51

     

    Ev. North 58, Ev. Harrison 53

     

    Ev. Reitz 64, Bedford N. Lawrence 55

     

    Floyd Central 71, Corydon 33

     

    Forest Park 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49

     

    Franklin Central 78, Southport 63

     

    Franklin Co. 69, Union Co. 52

     

    Ft. Wayne North 75, Ft. Wayne Wayne 65

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 55

     

    Gary West 58, Bowman Academy 47

     

    Glenn 51, Triton 50

     

    Goshen 47, Concord 45

     

    Greenwood 62, Whiteland 53

     

    Hamilton Hts. 69, Northwestern 47

     

    Hamilton Southeastern 70, Lawrence Central 67

     

    Hammond Morton 69, Hammond Gavit 57

     

    Hauser 52, N. Decatur 47

     

    Hebron 56, S. Central (Union Mills) 48

     

    Heritage Hills 73, Gibson Southern 39

     

    Homestead 92, Ft. Wayne South 43

     

    Indpls Attucks 88, Indianapolis Homeschool 50

     

    Indpls Cathedral 61, Indpls Roncalli 47

     

    Indpls N. Central 71, Indpls Ben Davis 60

     

    Indpls Park Tudor 74, Indpls Metro 47

     

    Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Columbus East 37

     

    Indpls Pike 62, Fishers 55

     

    Indpls Ritter 66, Monrovia 55

     

    Indpls Tech 62, Lafayette Harrison 60

     

    Lake Central 55, LaPorte 39

     

    Lanesville 68, S. Central (Elizabeth) 42

     

    Lawrence North 63, Warren Central 43

     

    Lebanon 54, Frankfort 43

     

    Logansport 51, Kokomo 44

     

    Loogootee 74, Vincennes Rivet 38

     

    Madison 71, Scottsburg 49

     

    Manchester 52, N. Miami 40

     

    Mishawaka 48, Plymouth 37

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Greenfield 52

     

    Muncie Central 45, Lafayette-jefferson 34

     

    Munster 56, Kankakee Valley 44

     

    N. Newton 80, W. Central 35

     

    New Albany 49, Jeffersonville 37

     

    Noblesville 54, New Castle 52

     

    NorthWood 62, Wawasee 47

     

    Northfield 60, Tippecanoe Valley 56

     

    Northview 54, Greencastle 48

     

    Oldenburg 64, Madison Shawe 15

     

    Orleans 45, Salem 36

     

    Paoli 60, Mitchell 58

     

    Parke Heritage 81, N. Vermillion 33

     

    Perry Central 65, W. Washington 47

     

    Peru 63, Oak Hill 46

     

    Rochester 43, Whitko 41

     

    Rock Creek Academy 60, Henryville 46

     

    Rossville 59, Taylor 55

     

    S. Bend Adams 50, Mishawaka Marian 38

     

    S. Bend Riley 67, Elkhart 62

     

    S. Knox 47, Dubois 43

     

    S. Spencer 95, Ev. Day 60

     

    Seton Catholic 87, Providence Cristo Rey 50

     

    Seymour 36, Charlestown 35

     

    Sheridan 54, Tri-Central 44

     

    Shoals 68, Bloomington Lighthouse 40

     

    Silver Creek 95, Eastern (Pekin) 34

     

    Southmont 57, Seeger 29

     

    Southridge 62, Tecumseh 41

     

    Southwood 67, Wabash 30

     

    Sullivan 77, S. Putnam 45

     

    Twin Lakes 59, Benton Central 51

     

    Union (Dugger) 54, Medora 47

     

    University 136, Indpls Tindley 63

     

    Valparaiso 59, Portage 35

     

    W. Noble 58, Lakeland 54

     

    W. Vigo 44, N. Putnam 43

     

    Warsaw 52, Northridge 37

     

    Washington 47, N. Knox 27

     

    Washington Twp. 84, LaCrosse 42

     

    Western 57, W. Lafayette 32

     

    Westview 70, Hamilton 13

     

    Westville 50, LaVille 47

     

    Yorktown 60, Tipton 34

     

    Zionsville 44, Indpls Brebeuf 33

     

    Franciscan Health Hoops Classic=

     

    First Round=

     

    McCutcheon 61, Lafayette Catholic 57

     

    Greene County Invite=

     

    Semifinal=

     

    Bloomfield 55, Eastern (Greene) 40

     

    Linton 53, N. Central (Farmersburg) 49

     

    Madison County Tournament=

     

    Championship=

     

    Pendleton Hts. 75, Liberty Christian 65

     

    Fifth Place=

     

    Anderson 63, Alexandria 48

     

    Seventh Place=

     

    Elwood 60, Anderson Prep Academy 49

     

    Third Place=

     

    Frankton 56, Lapel 37

     

    Shelby County Tournament=

     

    First Round=

     

    Morristown 55, Waldron 47

     

    Triton Central 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 52

     

    GIRLS 

    Adams Central 47, Heritage 44

     

    Angola 45, Prairie Hts. 44

     

    Cannelton 54, Christian Academy 30

     

    Carmel 49, Center Grove 31

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 74, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45

     

    Churubusco 52, Fremont 42

     

    Cowan 71, Daleville 46

     

    Eastbrook 73, Wes-Del 14

     

    Edgewood 49, Brown Co. 47

     

    Elkhart 60, S. Bend Riley 36

     

    Ev. Central 53, Ev. Bosse 27

     

    Fairfield 50, Eastside 42

     

    Franklin 52, Mooresville 49

     

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Ft. Wayne Luers 52

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 71, Ft. Wayne Northrop 52

     

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne North 44

     

    Garrett 49, Central Noble 40

     

    Glenn 45, New Prairie 35

     

    Highland 53, Hobart 43

     

    Huntington North 34, E. Noble 31

     

    Indpls Chatard 57, Guerin Catholic 32

     

    Indpls N. Central 64, Indpls Ben Davis 52

     

    Indpls Park Tudor 53, Central Christian 21

     

    Indpls Perry Meridian 55, Terre Haute South 34

     

    Jay Co. 49, Bluffton 32

     

    Jimtown 37, S. Bend Clay 30

     

    Knox 51, Winamac 22

     

    Kokomo 53, Logansport 32

     

    LaCrosse 30, Washington Twp. 28

     

    Lafayette Harrison 75, Indpls Tech 7

     

    Lake Station 57, Whiting 11

     

    Martinsville 78, Decatur Central 43

     

    McCutcheon 79, Marion 33

     

    Merrillville 57, Chesterton 51

     

    Muncie Central 45, Lafayette Jeff 34

     

    Muncie Central 45, Lafayette-jefferson 34

     

    N. Newton 44, W. Central 22

     

    N. White 51, S. Newton 22

     

    New Haven 52, DeKalb 45

     

    Norwell 64, Leo 26

     

    Owen Valley 46, Cloverdale 23

     

    Penn 70, S. Bend St. Joseph's 33

     

    Portage 52, Valparaiso 23

     

    Providence 51, Clarksville 15

     

    Purdue Polytechnic 82, Indpls Herron 35

     

    S. Adams 63, Southern Wells 49

     

    S. Bend Washington 66, Bremen 24

     

    S. Putnam 44, Sullivan 43

     

    Shoals 87, Bloomington Lighthouse 22

     

    Southridge 44, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22

     

    W. Noble 51, Lakeland 47

     

    Westfield 59, Franklin Central 29

     

    Westview 72, Hamilton 11

     

    Henry County Tournament=

     

    First Round=

     

    Shenandoah 52, Blue River 33

     

    Tri 51, Knightstown 7

     

    Randolph County Tournament=

     

    Semifinal=

     

    Monroe Central 53, Union (Modoc) 38

     

    Winchester 88, Union City 56

     

    Ripley County Tournament=

     

    Championship=

     

    Jac-Cen-Del 55, S. Ripley 43

     

    Third Place=

     

    Batesville 63, Milan 24

     

    Rivertown Tournament=

     

    Championship=

     

    Lawrenceburg 54, Switzerland Co. 30

     

    Third Place=

     

    S. Dearborn 51, Rising Sun 37

     

    Wayne County Tournament=

     

    Championship=

     

    Northeastern 76, Cambridge City 20

     

    ------

     

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

