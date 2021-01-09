Indiana HS basketball scores

Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

____________________________________________

Friday's scores

BOYS

Angola 83, Prairie Hts. 64

Argos 50, Bethany Christian 46

Barr-Reeve 67, Ev. Mater Dei 31

Bethesda Christian 74, Faith Christian 63

Borden 67, New Washington 52

Brownstown 59, Jennings Co. 53, 2OT

Carmel 51, Center Grove 44

Carroll (Flora) 60, Delphi 49

Cascade 58, Indpls Manual 38

Caston 45, Culver 42

Central Christian 63, Christel House Academy 47

Central Noble 69, Garrett 24

Christian Academy of Madison 62, Columbus Christian 47

Churubusco 92, Fremont 59

Clarksville 48, Providence 45

Clay City 85, Washington Catholic 26

Clinton Prairie 63, Tri-County 36

Cloverdale 52, Owen Valley 51

Columbia City 57, Bellmont 33

Columbus North 43, Terre Haute North 42

Connersville 49, Greensburg 42

Covington 63, Riverton Parke 49

Cowan 71, Daleville 46

Decatur Central 73, Martinsville 36

Delta 52, New Palestine 51

E. Central 74, Rushville 34

Eastside 53, Fairfield 34

Ev. Bosse 70, Ev. Central 51

Ev. North 58, Ev. Harrison 53

Ev. Reitz 64, Bedford N. Lawrence 55

Floyd Central 71, Corydon 33

Forest Park 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49

Franklin Central 78, Southport 63

Franklin Co. 69, Union Co. 52

Ft. Wayne North 75, Ft. Wayne Wayne 65

Ft. Wayne Snider 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 55

Gary West 58, Bowman Academy 47

Glenn 51, Triton 50

Goshen 47, Concord 45

Greenwood 62, Whiteland 53

Hamilton Hts. 69, Northwestern 47

Hamilton Southeastern 70, Lawrence Central 67

Hammond Morton 69, Hammond Gavit 57

Hauser 52, N. Decatur 47

Hebron 56, S. Central (Union Mills) 48

Heritage Hills 73, Gibson Southern 39

Homestead 92, Ft. Wayne South 43

Indpls Attucks 88, Indianapolis Homeschool 50

Indpls Cathedral 61, Indpls Roncalli 47

Indpls N. Central 71, Indpls Ben Davis 60

Indpls Park Tudor 74, Indpls Metro 47

Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Columbus East 37

Indpls Pike 62, Fishers 55

Indpls Ritter 66, Monrovia 55

Indpls Tech 62, Lafayette Harrison 60

Lake Central 55, LaPorte 39

Lanesville 68, S. Central (Elizabeth) 42

Lawrence North 63, Warren Central 43

Lebanon 54, Frankfort 43

Logansport 51, Kokomo 44

Loogootee 74, Vincennes Rivet 38

Madison 71, Scottsburg 49

Manchester 52, N. Miami 40

Mishawaka 48, Plymouth 37

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Greenfield 52

Muncie Central 45, Lafayette-jefferson 34

Munster 56, Kankakee Valley 44

N. Newton 80, W. Central 35

New Albany 49, Jeffersonville 37

Noblesville 54, New Castle 52

NorthWood 62, Wawasee 47

Northfield 60, Tippecanoe Valley 56

Northview 54, Greencastle 48

Oldenburg 64, Madison Shawe 15

Orleans 45, Salem 36

Paoli 60, Mitchell 58

Parke Heritage 81, N. Vermillion 33

Perry Central 65, W. Washington 47

Peru 63, Oak Hill 46

Rochester 43, Whitko 41

Rock Creek Academy 60, Henryville 46

Rossville 59, Taylor 55

S. Bend Adams 50, Mishawaka Marian 38

S. Bend Riley 67, Elkhart 62

S. Knox 47, Dubois 43

S. Spencer 95, Ev. Day 60

Seton Catholic 87, Providence Cristo Rey 50

Seymour 36, Charlestown 35

Sheridan 54, Tri-Central 44

Shoals 68, Bloomington Lighthouse 40

Silver Creek 95, Eastern (Pekin) 34

Southmont 57, Seeger 29

Southridge 62, Tecumseh 41

Southwood 67, Wabash 30

Sullivan 77, S. Putnam 45

Twin Lakes 59, Benton Central 51

Union (Dugger) 54, Medora 47

University 136, Indpls Tindley 63

Valparaiso 59, Portage 35

W. Noble 58, Lakeland 54

W. Vigo 44, N. Putnam 43

Warsaw 52, Northridge 37

Washington 47, N. Knox 27

Washington Twp. 84, LaCrosse 42

Western 57, W. Lafayette 32

Westview 70, Hamilton 13

Westville 50, LaVille 47

Yorktown 60, Tipton 34

Zionsville 44, Indpls Brebeuf 33

Franciscan Health Hoops Classic=

First Round=

McCutcheon 61, Lafayette Catholic 57

Greene County Invite=

Semifinal=

Bloomfield 55, Eastern (Greene) 40

Linton 53, N. Central (Farmersburg) 49

Madison County Tournament=

Championship=

Pendleton Hts. 75, Liberty Christian 65

Fifth Place=

Anderson 63, Alexandria 48

Seventh Place=

Elwood 60, Anderson Prep Academy 49

Third Place=

Frankton 56, Lapel 37

Shelby County Tournament=

First Round=

Morristown 55, Waldron 47

Triton Central 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 52

GIRLS

Adams Central 47, Heritage 44

Angola 45, Prairie Hts. 44

Cannelton 54, Christian Academy 30

Carmel 49, Center Grove 31

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 74, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45

Churubusco 52, Fremont 42

Cowan 71, Daleville 46

Eastbrook 73, Wes-Del 14

Edgewood 49, Brown Co. 47

Elkhart 60, S. Bend Riley 36

Ev. Central 53, Ev. Bosse 27

Fairfield 50, Eastside 42

Franklin 52, Mooresville 49

Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Ft. Wayne Luers 52

Ft. Wayne Snider 71, Ft. Wayne Northrop 52

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne North 44

Garrett 49, Central Noble 40

Glenn 45, New Prairie 35

Highland 53, Hobart 43

Huntington North 34, E. Noble 31

Indpls Chatard 57, Guerin Catholic 32

Indpls N. Central 64, Indpls Ben Davis 52

Indpls Park Tudor 53, Central Christian 21

Indpls Perry Meridian 55, Terre Haute South 34

Jay Co. 49, Bluffton 32

Jimtown 37, S. Bend Clay 30

Knox 51, Winamac 22

Kokomo 53, Logansport 32

LaCrosse 30, Washington Twp. 28

Lafayette Harrison 75, Indpls Tech 7

Lake Station 57, Whiting 11

Martinsville 78, Decatur Central 43

McCutcheon 79, Marion 33

Merrillville 57, Chesterton 51

Muncie Central 45, Lafayette Jeff 34

Muncie Central 45, Lafayette-jefferson 34

N. Newton 44, W. Central 22

N. White 51, S. Newton 22

New Haven 52, DeKalb 45

Norwell 64, Leo 26

Owen Valley 46, Cloverdale 23

Penn 70, S. Bend St. Joseph's 33

Portage 52, Valparaiso 23

Providence 51, Clarksville 15

Purdue Polytechnic 82, Indpls Herron 35

S. Adams 63, Southern Wells 49

S. Bend Washington 66, Bremen 24

S. Putnam 44, Sullivan 43

Shoals 87, Bloomington Lighthouse 22

Southridge 44, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22

W. Noble 51, Lakeland 47

Westfield 59, Franklin Central 29

Westview 72, Hamilton 11

Henry County Tournament=

First Round=

Shenandoah 52, Blue River 33

Tri 51, Knightstown 7

Randolph County Tournament=

Semifinal=

Monroe Central 53, Union (Modoc) 38

Winchester 88, Union City 56

Ripley County Tournament=

Championship=

Jac-Cen-Del 55, S. Ripley 43

Third Place=

Batesville 63, Milan 24

Rivertown Tournament=

Championship=

Lawrenceburg 54, Switzerland Co. 30

Third Place=

S. Dearborn 51, Rising Sun 37

Wayne County Tournament=

Championship=

Northeastern 76, Cambridge City 20

------

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com