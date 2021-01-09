Saturday, January 09, 2021 7:26 am
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –
Friday's scores
BOYS
Angola 83, Prairie Hts. 64
Argos 50, Bethany Christian 46
Barr-Reeve 67, Ev. Mater Dei 31
Bethesda Christian 74, Faith Christian 63
Borden 67, New Washington 52
Brownstown 59, Jennings Co. 53, 2OT
Carmel 51, Center Grove 44
Carroll (Flora) 60, Delphi 49
Cascade 58, Indpls Manual 38
Caston 45, Culver 42
Central Christian 63, Christel House Academy 47
Central Noble 69, Garrett 24
Christian Academy of Madison 62, Columbus Christian 47
Churubusco 92, Fremont 59
Clarksville 48, Providence 45
Clay City 85, Washington Catholic 26
Clinton Prairie 63, Tri-County 36
Cloverdale 52, Owen Valley 51
Columbia City 57, Bellmont 33
Columbus North 43, Terre Haute North 42
Connersville 49, Greensburg 42
Covington 63, Riverton Parke 49
Cowan 71, Daleville 46
Decatur Central 73, Martinsville 36
Delta 52, New Palestine 51
E. Central 74, Rushville 34
Eastside 53, Fairfield 34
Ev. Bosse 70, Ev. Central 51
Ev. North 58, Ev. Harrison 53
Ev. Reitz 64, Bedford N. Lawrence 55
Floyd Central 71, Corydon 33
Forest Park 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49
Franklin Central 78, Southport 63
Franklin Co. 69, Union Co. 52
Ft. Wayne North 75, Ft. Wayne Wayne 65
Ft. Wayne Snider 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 55
Gary West 58, Bowman Academy 47
Glenn 51, Triton 50
Goshen 47, Concord 45
Greenwood 62, Whiteland 53
Hamilton Hts. 69, Northwestern 47
Hamilton Southeastern 70, Lawrence Central 67
Hammond Morton 69, Hammond Gavit 57
Hauser 52, N. Decatur 47
Hebron 56, S. Central (Union Mills) 48
Heritage Hills 73, Gibson Southern 39
Homestead 92, Ft. Wayne South 43
Indpls Attucks 88, Indianapolis Homeschool 50
Indpls Cathedral 61, Indpls Roncalli 47
Indpls N. Central 71, Indpls Ben Davis 60
Indpls Park Tudor 74, Indpls Metro 47
Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Columbus East 37
Indpls Pike 62, Fishers 55
Indpls Ritter 66, Monrovia 55
Indpls Tech 62, Lafayette Harrison 60
Lake Central 55, LaPorte 39
Lanesville 68, S. Central (Elizabeth) 42
Lawrence North 63, Warren Central 43
Lebanon 54, Frankfort 43
Logansport 51, Kokomo 44
Loogootee 74, Vincennes Rivet 38
Madison 71, Scottsburg 49
Manchester 52, N. Miami 40
Mishawaka 48, Plymouth 37
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Greenfield 52
Muncie Central 45, Lafayette-jefferson 34
Munster 56, Kankakee Valley 44
N. Newton 80, W. Central 35
New Albany 49, Jeffersonville 37
Noblesville 54, New Castle 52
NorthWood 62, Wawasee 47
Northfield 60, Tippecanoe Valley 56
Northview 54, Greencastle 48
Oldenburg 64, Madison Shawe 15
Orleans 45, Salem 36
Paoli 60, Mitchell 58
Parke Heritage 81, N. Vermillion 33
Perry Central 65, W. Washington 47
Peru 63, Oak Hill 46
Rochester 43, Whitko 41
Rock Creek Academy 60, Henryville 46
Rossville 59, Taylor 55
S. Bend Adams 50, Mishawaka Marian 38
S. Bend Riley 67, Elkhart 62
S. Knox 47, Dubois 43
S. Spencer 95, Ev. Day 60
Seton Catholic 87, Providence Cristo Rey 50
Seymour 36, Charlestown 35
Sheridan 54, Tri-Central 44
Shoals 68, Bloomington Lighthouse 40
Silver Creek 95, Eastern (Pekin) 34
Southmont 57, Seeger 29
Southridge 62, Tecumseh 41
Southwood 67, Wabash 30
Sullivan 77, S. Putnam 45
Twin Lakes 59, Benton Central 51
Union (Dugger) 54, Medora 47
University 136, Indpls Tindley 63
Valparaiso 59, Portage 35
W. Noble 58, Lakeland 54
W. Vigo 44, N. Putnam 43
Warsaw 52, Northridge 37
Washington 47, N. Knox 27
Washington Twp. 84, LaCrosse 42
Western 57, W. Lafayette 32
Westview 70, Hamilton 13
Westville 50, LaVille 47
Yorktown 60, Tipton 34
Zionsville 44, Indpls Brebeuf 33
Franciscan Health Hoops Classic=
First Round=
McCutcheon 61, Lafayette Catholic 57
Greene County Invite=
Semifinal=
Bloomfield 55, Eastern (Greene) 40
Linton 53, N. Central (Farmersburg) 49
Madison County Tournament=
Championship=
Pendleton Hts. 75, Liberty Christian 65
Fifth Place=
Anderson 63, Alexandria 48
Seventh Place=
Elwood 60, Anderson Prep Academy 49
Third Place=
Frankton 56, Lapel 37
Shelby County Tournament=
First Round=
Morristown 55, Waldron 47
Triton Central 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 52
GIRLS
Adams Central 47, Heritage 44
Angola 45, Prairie Hts. 44
Cannelton 54, Christian Academy 30
Carmel 49, Center Grove 31
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 74, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45
Churubusco 52, Fremont 42
Cowan 71, Daleville 46
Eastbrook 73, Wes-Del 14
Edgewood 49, Brown Co. 47
Elkhart 60, S. Bend Riley 36
Ev. Central 53, Ev. Bosse 27
Fairfield 50, Eastside 42
Franklin 52, Mooresville 49
Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Ft. Wayne Luers 52
Ft. Wayne Snider 71, Ft. Wayne Northrop 52
Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne North 44
Garrett 49, Central Noble 40
Glenn 45, New Prairie 35
Highland 53, Hobart 43
Huntington North 34, E. Noble 31
Indpls Chatard 57, Guerin Catholic 32
Indpls N. Central 64, Indpls Ben Davis 52
Indpls Park Tudor 53, Central Christian 21
Indpls Perry Meridian 55, Terre Haute South 34
Jay Co. 49, Bluffton 32
Jimtown 37, S. Bend Clay 30
Knox 51, Winamac 22
Kokomo 53, Logansport 32
LaCrosse 30, Washington Twp. 28
Lafayette Harrison 75, Indpls Tech 7
Lake Station 57, Whiting 11
Martinsville 78, Decatur Central 43
McCutcheon 79, Marion 33
Merrillville 57, Chesterton 51
Muncie Central 45, Lafayette Jeff 34
N. Newton 44, W. Central 22
N. White 51, S. Newton 22
New Haven 52, DeKalb 45
Norwell 64, Leo 26
Owen Valley 46, Cloverdale 23
Penn 70, S. Bend St. Joseph's 33
Portage 52, Valparaiso 23
Providence 51, Clarksville 15
Purdue Polytechnic 82, Indpls Herron 35
S. Adams 63, Southern Wells 49
S. Bend Washington 66, Bremen 24
S. Putnam 44, Sullivan 43
Shoals 87, Bloomington Lighthouse 22
Southridge 44, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22
W. Noble 51, Lakeland 47
Westfield 59, Franklin Central 29
Westview 72, Hamilton 11
Henry County Tournament=
First Round=
Shenandoah 52, Blue River 33
Tri 51, Knightstown 7
Randolph County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Monroe Central 53, Union (Modoc) 38
Winchester 88, Union City 56
Ripley County Tournament=
Championship=
Jac-Cen-Del 55, S. Ripley 43
Third Place=
Batesville 63, Milan 24
Rivertown Tournament=
Championship=
Lawrenceburg 54, Switzerland Co. 30
Third Place=
S. Dearborn 51, Rising Sun 37
Wayne County Tournament=
Championship=
Northeastern 76, Cambridge City 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
