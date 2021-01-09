The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, January 09, 2021

    No injuries in house fire

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne fire investigators say a cooking accident caused a blaze that heavily damaged a one-story home Friday evening.

    Crews arrived at 4825 Oliver St. about 5 p.m. and found flames blowing out a kitchen window, according to officials.

    An adult and child safely fled the house before crews arrived. There were no injuries.

    Firefighters rescued a kitten from the house and had the blaze under control in less than 20 minutes.

    No further information was provided.

