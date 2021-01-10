Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,127 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 563,653 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 8,613 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 18 from the previous day. Another 372 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,752,524 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,738,914 on Saturday. A total of 6,109,153 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 80 and older, along with healthcare workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities, are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. To find an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov.