Verbatim: January 10: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Jan. 10, 2021) – Another 479 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 100 confirmed PCR cases and 379 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 30,693 cases and 512 deaths Sunday.

Due to a lab reporting error, 293 of the probable antigen results were from tests dating back to December. The Allen County case count now includes a total of 9,998 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.