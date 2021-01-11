Victim of Wells Street stabbing identified

A 38-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a stabbing near the 1000 block of Wells Street on Saturday afternoon, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Randolph D. Bazile died from multiple stab wounds, and his death is the first homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Fort Wayne police have said they were called about 3:10 p.m. to a report of a fight, and found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, they have said.

The stabbing remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.